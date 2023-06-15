Barcelona [Spain], June 15 (ANI): Brazilian striker Richarlison revealed his desire to join the Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old striker was brought in by Tottenham from Everton last summer for a fee of £50 million. In his debut season, he struggled to cement his place in the playing eleven. He had restricted outings for the club under their previous manager Antonio Conte.

Even though Richarlison is attracted towards a Real Madrid move, before that he wants to prove his worth at Tottenham and justify his price tag.

"Real Madrid links? Of course, every player wants to wear the shirt of Real Madrid. It's the biggest club in the world. But I have a club, a contract, I have to prove why it they bought me for a high price. But any player dreams of playing for Real Madrid." Richarlison said as quoted by goal.com.

The Brazilian only made 12 starts in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season. It still remains unclear how Tottenham's new manager Ange Postecoglou views the Brazilian.

In contrast to his domestic season, the Brazilian has a strong record for his country, he has found the back of the net 20 times in 42 appearances.

Real Madrid will be in a hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window after their iconic Karim Benzema left for Saudi Arabia Premier League, outfit Al-Ittihad last week. But as of now, he hasn't been linked with the Spanish club. Los Blancos making a potential move for Richarlison remains highly unlikely.

He has been named in Brazil's squad which will face Guinea and Senegal in friendlies this week on June 18 and June 21 respectively.

After the conclusion of football-friendly clashes, he will return to Spurs camp and prepare for the Premier League 2023/24 season. He will be a part of their pre-season campaign and he is likely to take part in Tottenham's first pre-season game against West Ham in Australia. (ANI)

