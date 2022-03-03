New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Medium pacer Manisankar Murasingh picked up a five-wicket haul as Tripura bounced back after being shot out for 127 to reduce Punjab to 79 for seven at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group F match here on Thursday.

Murasingh was the wrecker-in-chief, registering impressive figures of 9.3-2-25-5 as Punjab ended the day 48 runs behind with three wickets in hand.

Murasingh took two wickets in successive deliveries before the close of play to remain in contention for a hat-trick.

Earlier, Tripura skipper KB Pawan top-scored with a fighting 59 off 128 balls before Punjab bowlers wrecked havoc, dismissing their opponents inside 55 overs after opting to field.

Punjab new ball bowler Baltej Singh returned with 5 for 33, while Siddharth Kaul and Vinay Choudhary took two wickets each.

In reply, Punjab batters could not withstand Murasingh's fiery spell who dismissed Prabhismaran Singh with his fifth ball.

Anmolpreet Singh (29 from 53 balls) put up some fight in a 44-run partnership with Mandeep Singh but Murasingh was on a roll as he took three wickets in two overs to trigger the collapse.

Brief Scores:

At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Tripura 127; 54.4 overs (KB Pawan 59; Baltej Singh 5/33, Vinay Choudhary 2/22, Siddharth Kaul 2/50). Punjab 79/7; 26.3 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 29, Mandeep Singh 18; Manisankar Murasingh 5/25).

Palam A ground: Haryana 269/4; 90 overs (Himanshu Rana 129, Nishant Sindhu 69 batting) vs Himachal Pradesh.

