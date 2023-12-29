Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], December 29(ANI): While a lot of players from Iran have achieved recognition in the Pro-Kabaddi League, the Iranian Gholamreza Mazandarani has also made a mark as a Coach in the league.

After returning as Head Coach for U Mumba in Season 10, Mazandarani has helped the team win four out of six games and the side is currently placed in the sixth position with 21 points.

Speaking about his experience of taking up the Head Coach's role at U Mumba for the first time in Season 6, the Iranian said, "It was difficult for me to coach the U Mumba side in the sixth season because I didn't have a lot of experience of coaching outside Iran and my English wasn't great. But we had a good combination and the team played well. I understood that I needed to improve my English and knowledge about the game."

When asked how he gets through to players who don't understand English in the current U Mumba side, he said, "I have been able to get through to some of the players, but some players find it difficult to understand because they don't know English properly. However, I have been trying to learn some Hindi words as well. Right now, I know words like neeche and uppar. But I am trying to improve and speak to the players in Hindi."

Furthermore, Mazandarani spoke about PKL's impact on Iran's kabaddi, "The Pro Kabaddi League has definitely helped in growing the game in Iran. The players in Iran aim to play in PKL because all the stars are here and the league helps the players to earn money."

Mazandarani also expressed that other countries should aim to have their own kabaddi leagues as well, "It was a really good idea to start the Pro Kabaddi League. But I feel other countries should have their own leagues as well. Some countries play only in Asian Games or Asian Championships, so they don't have a lot of tournaments. But if all countries have kabaddi leagues and the teams from all these leagues also compete in a World kabaddi league, then all nations will improve in kabaddi."

Gholamreza Mazandarani will be seen marshalling his troops next when U Mumba take on Telugu Titans in their first game of the Noida leg on Saturday.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches today

Game 1 - Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers - 8 pm

Game 2 - UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 pm

Venue: Noida. (ANI)

