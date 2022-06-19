London, Jun 19 (PTI) Tvesa Malik rounded off a week to forget with a second straight 5-over 78, and finished tied 56th in the individual section of the Aramco Team Series London on Sunday.

After the relief of having sneaked into the final round on the cutline, Tvesa was hoping to turn things around a little in the final round to get a respectable finish.

Despite conditions looking very difficult, Tvesa got off to a birdie start but dropped a shot soon after on third. She made up with a birdie on the fourth.

On a day when pars seemed good, Tvesa rolled in four and with others dropping shots, she moved close enough to sniff a place in the 30s. It was not to be.

Tvesa had a disastrous and crippling triple bogey on the ninth. She turned in 2-over 39 and the back nine offered little relief with bogeys on 10, 11, 14 and 16. A consolation on 18th, which yielded her a birdie for the third day running, was little compensation. She carded 78 for a 11-under total.

Diksha Dagar had earlier missed the cut.

Tvesa, who has decided to take the next week off, said, 'I just want to take a week off and get my game together. A lot of the season is still left.

"I am happy I showed a fight (especially on the back nine of the second day) but am disappointed that I left too much out there otherwise. I need to work to get my act together for the remainder of the season."

Bronte Law, who earlier in the week called for more women's events alongside the men, holed a monster putt from around 55 feet. Her back nine was rocky and included a double bogey on par-5 13th. She fell back but then a crucial par on 14th was followed by two great birdies on 15th and 16th, bringing her to 7-under with two holes to go.

By then Linn Grant (69) finished sensationally. She had six birdies in the last seven holes and finished at 7-under only to be overtaken by Georgia Hall.

Playing one group ahead of Bronte Law, Georgia, started the day at 6-under, and was 1-under through the front nine. Then from the 10th to 17th she without a either a birdie or bogey.

A closing birdie took Georgia to 8-under and past last week's winner Grant. Georgia then waited for Bronte, who need a birdie to force a play-off or an eagle to win outright.

On the 18th Bronte, then 7-under, just landed on the green with her second shot on the short Par-5 18th. She faced a massive 55-foot putt an eagle. Bronte stared down the putt and rolled it right into the middle of the cup for a stunning win and held her hands aloft as the crowd went ecstatic.

Georgia (71) ended second one shot behind, while Grant, who turns 23 on Monday, was denied a second win in two weeks and ended third. Charley Hull (69) was fourth.

In the play-off for the Team competition, Team Nicole Garcia beat Team Ursula Wikstrom. Diksha's team, which was led by Ana Pelaez, was sixth and Tvesa Malik's team was tied 26th.

