Sri Lanka showed tremendous resilience to fight back in the second ODI against Australia when their backs was against the walls. Defending a below par total of 220 against the mighty Aussies is a bug feat and their tails will definitely be up as they gear up to take them on in the 3rd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. What was interesting to see in the previous match was the way Australia collapsed under the pressure of a run chase, losing 5 wickets for just 19 runs. Although the hosts have struggled in all forms of cricket for the past few years now, a win at home will go a long way in helping them get the confidence back. Sri Lanka versus Australia will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 2:30 PM IST on June 19, 2022. SL vs AUS 2022: Steve Smith Suffers Quad Strain; Likely To Miss Third ODI vs Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka are sweating on the fitness of star spinner Wanindu Hasranga as there is a strong chance of him missing again due to a groin injury. If that is the case, the home team will go for an unchanged eleven. Kusal Mendis at no 3 spot has been getting the runs for his side but he needs the openers in particular to give a solid start. Chamika Karunaratne was a tad expensive in the win but his three wickets were nevertheless crucial.

Steve Smith injured his left quad in the second ODI and is in doubt to face Sri Lanka today. If the Australian batsman misses the match, it will be a huge blow for the batting unit which is already facing questions post the defeat. David Warner and Aaron Finch need to provide a solid platform for other to flourish but the visitors have certainly bowled well throughout the series.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 3rd ODI 2022?

The SL vs AUS 3rd ODI 2022 takes place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on June 19, 2022 (Sunday). The SL vs AUS ODI match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 3rd ODI 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 3rd ODI 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 3rd ODI will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS.Sri Lanka will have the momentum with them and it will not be a surprise if they notch another win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).