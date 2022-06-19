With the series on the line, India and South Africa will face off against each other in the final game of the T20 Internationals. The clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 19, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:00 PM IST as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the South Africa tour of India 2022 but will IND vs SA 5thT20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India Likely Playing XI for 5th T20I vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

The series is tied at 2-2 and both teams will be aiming for a victory in the final game to win it. South Africa won the first two games but India fought back securing wins in the next two. The Men in Ble are on a seven-game series win in T20Is at home and will be aiming to continue that while the Proteas will look to put an end to it.

Is IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st 5th 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 5th T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

