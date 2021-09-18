Bordeaux (France), Sep 18 (PTI) Tvesa Malik carded a modest 1-under 70 in the second round of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf Club de Medoc here.

Tvesa, who shot a 69 on the first day, is now Tied-11th and five behind the leader, Celine Boutier.

The Indian recovered well from an early double bogey on Par-3 fifth and two late bogeys on 13th and 14th. She had five birdies which saved the day for her.

Tvesa, who came close to her maiden LET title at the Gant Ladies Open in July, was Tied-11 last in VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. With her consistent game she is due for a shot at the title.

Boutier holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day after a second round score of 5-under 66. The two-time Solheim Cup winner looked full of confidence around the fairways and greens in Bordeaux on Friday, with seven birdies in her round enough to take her to 8-under overall heading into Saturday's action.

Boutier's score of 8-under leaves her one shot clear of a trio of players ahead of , with Kylie Henry, Magdalena Simmermacher and Virginia Elena Carta all locked on 7-under after 36 holes.

Elsewhere, overnight leader Anais Meyssonier is tied for fifth spot with Lydia Hall, with the Frenchwoman shooting 1-under 70 to take her to 6-under for the tournament, while her group partner for Saturday shot 5-under 66 with just a single bogey to her name throughout the day.

The trio of Leticia Ras-Anderica, Maja Stark and Olivia Cowan sit in a tie for seventh on 5-under, while Karoline Lund rounds off the top ten on 4-under after a level-par round on Friday.

Jessica Karlsson also caught the eye on Friday after equalling Henry's round of 6-under 65 for the day, with the Swede now sitting in a five-way tie for 11th spot on 3-under, alongside Gabriella Cowley, Tvesa , Madelene Stavnar and Pauline Roussin Bouchard.

