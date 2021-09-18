IPL 2021 is set to resume in UAE with a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the tournament was initially postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 across the franchises. The CSK vs MI clash in the Indian Premier League 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. IPL 2021: Sam Curran Joins CSK Squad But Likely To Miss Mumbai Indians Clash Alongside Faf du Plessis.

Both teams have had decent starts to their IPL 2021 campaign as they currently occupy two of the top four spots in the points table ahead of the league’s resumption. The previous clash between the two teams in the competition earlier this year saw Rohit Sharma’s team emerge victorious as they chased down a total of 219 runs.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Quintin de Kock (MI), Ishan Kishan (MI) can be selected as the keepers.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Suresh Raina (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) can be the batsmen.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) could be selected as the all-rounder.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shardul Thakur (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) can be the bowlers.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quintin de Kock (MI), Ishan Kishan (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Suresh Raina (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI).

Rohit Sharma (MI) can be named as the captain of the CSK vs MI Dream11 Team while Ravindra Jadeja can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2021 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).