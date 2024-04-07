Kempton Park (South Africa), Apr 7 (PTI) Talented golfer Tvesa Malik finished T-16 while fellow Indian Ridhima Dilawari was T-30 at the Absa Ladies Invitational on the Sunshine Ladies Tour here.

Tvesa, multiple winner in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in India, and winner in South Africa last month, shot 72-72-74 for 2-over. She had three bogeys and a double between the fourth and the seventh, but she closed superbly with three birdies between 13th and 18th.

Ridhima with 74-73-75 was 6-over.

Casandra Alexander fired a superb six-under 66 on Saturday to finish on 12-under-par overall and win the Absa Ladies Invitational by four strokes at Serengeti Estates.

The 24-year-old had begun the final day tied for the lead with fellow South African Kiera Floyd, but Alexander went out in 34 before a brilliant back nine saw her collect an eagle and two birdies to romp to victory.

While Floyd struggled to a 77 on Saturday and finished 11 strokes behind, Alexander's closest challenger was Spaniard Harang Lee, who also shot a 66 to finish on eight-under-par.

South Africa's Cara Gorlei also shot a 66 to finish third on five-under-par, with compatriot Stacy Bregman fourth on four-under after a 69.

