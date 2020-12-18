Johannesburg [South Africa], December 18 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced that two members of the Proteas squad have tested positive for coronavirus, ahead of the team's entry into the Bio-Secure Environment for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that two members of the Proteas team have returned positive COVID-19 results following their scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team's entry into the Bio-Secure Environment for the Test series against Sri Lanka," CSA said in a statement.

It further stated that these tests, which form part of the CSA COVID-19 protocol for the tour, took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the COVID-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being. CSA can also confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted," the statement read.

CSA said that the team will assemble in Pretoria to begin preparation for the tour on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, CSA said it has included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. This forms part of the organisation's plan to integrate more players at the conclusion of the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Cup. Former South Africa under-19 captain Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius were the ones to be added to the team.

Moreover, the Sri Lanka cricket team departed for South Africa on Friday. The squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne will lock horns in a two-match Test series against the Proteas, slated to begin from December 26. "The Sri Lanka National Test team left for South Africa this morning to take part in the two-match Test series," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted. (ANI)

