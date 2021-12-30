Sharjah [UAE], December 30 (ANI): Batter Shaik Rasheed smashed 90 runs before a combined bowling performance helped India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup on Thursday.

India scored 243 runs in the allotted 50 overs and then folded Bangladesh for 140 to seal a spot in the finals of the tournament.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st Test 2021: Twitter Erupts As India Register 4th Test Victory on South African Soil, Beat Proteas by 113 Runs in Centurion.

Ariful Islam played a knock of 42 runs for Bangladesh but Indian bowlers wreaked havoc to dismantle the batting lineup. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Raj Bawa and Vicky Ostwal all picked two wickets respectively.

Earlier, Rasheed starred with the bat for India as the side scored 243 runs in the 50 overs. For Bangladesh, skipper Rakibul Hasan picked three wickets.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Stat Highlights: India Register Historic Victory in Centurion With 113-Run Win Over South Africa.

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the U19 Asia Cup finals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)