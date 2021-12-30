India registered yet another historic Test win on an away tour as Virat Kohli and Co. beat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Set 305 runs to win, South Africa were bundled out for 191. India need six wickets on day five to win the Test and bowlers didn’t disappoint especially with rain forecast for later part of the day. Mohammed Shami and Ravi Ashwin picked two wickets each on day five apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s one wicket apiece. IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Stat Highlights: India Register Historic Victory in Centurion With 113-Run Win Over South Africa.

The win is India’s just fourth Test victory on South African soil and first at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, which is largely considered to be a fortress for South Africa. With this win, India have also taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz following India’s historic Test win at the Centurion. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter: IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Highlights Day 5: India Win by 113 Runs.

Fine Team

Victory for Team India at Centurion! India has one very fine Test team! The depth they have is so so good. That’s a very good win. 👏🏼 #SAvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 30, 2021

Year of Dominance

Upward Graph

India have now won as many Tests in Australia, England & South Africa in the last four years (9) than they did in the 30 years previously & have as many Tests their since 2010 (11) as they had done in their Test history prior to then, dating back to 1932 (11). #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/3KgoONxOd9 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 30, 2021

Dominance Overseas

It took only two overs after lunch for India to wrap a memorable win. Marco Jansen began the second session by taking two boundaries off Mohammed Shami. But on the fifth ball, Shami had the last laugh as he drew Jansen to defend on the front foot but nicked behind to keeper Rishabh Pant. Ashwin took the first wicket by a spinner in the match, offering Kagiso Rabada flight outside the off-stump. On the very next ball, Ashwin sealed India's win in just 10 minutes of the second session as Lungi Ngidi inner-edged to Cheteshwar Pujara at backward short leg.

