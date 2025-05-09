New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hopes of hosting the remainder of the PSL 10 in the United Arab Emirates have suffered a massive setback. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) remains wary of the repercussions it can cause amid the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

After the recent developments, the PCB announced that the remaining fixtures of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) X have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Pakistan board stated that the last eight fixtures of the tournament, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be staged in the UAE.

However, a source close to the development at the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), who spoke on condition of anonymity, has indicated that the board is unlikely to approve the hosting of the remainder of the PSL matches in the UAE, citing security concerns potentially emanating from the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

"The UAE has a diverse South Asian population which enjoys cricket. Hosting a tournament like the PSL in the midst of such tense circumstances could vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities," the source said.

The recent developments have made the Emirates Cricket Board wary of being perceived as an ally of PCB, which it believes the act of harbouring PSL may suggest. The Emirates Cricket Board has enjoyed a strong relationship with the BCCI in recent years, having hosted the 'India' edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, editions of the IPL, and India matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Dubai is also the International Cricket Council's headquarters and has hosted multiple Asian Cricket Council events during former President and current ICC Chairman Jay Shah's tenure at the ACC.

In a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists were gunned down, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pakistan retaliated, but the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

