Chennai, May 9: A "threat" has been received, which claimed that a bomb would be detonated if cricket events were to be held here, police said on Friday. An investigation has been ordered, a police official said, adding the threat was made via an e-mail, which warned against cricket events at the M A Chidambaram stadium here. Operation Sindoor: DDCA Receives Bomb Threat Email Targeting Arun Jaitley Stadium Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions.

Following the receipt of the mail, a bomb disposal squad made a thorough inspection and did not find anything suspicious, police officials told PTI, adding "it was a hoax." IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

The e-mail was received on Thursday and it was brought to the notice of the police on May 9 morning, following which an inspection was held. Asked if this was suspected to be the handiwork of repeat offenders, the official said a probe would unmask those behind the threat.