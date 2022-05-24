Paris [France], May 24 (ANI): UEFA on Tuesday unveiled the official match ball for the 2021/2022 Champions League final.

The UEFA Champions League final will be played at the Stade de France on May 28.

The word "PEACE" is written on the match ball, directly below the Cyrillic word "mir," which can also be translated as peace.

Notably, Adidas will not be releasing the match ball for retail. Instead, the balls used during the match will be available at auction with proceeds going to the UN's refugee agency.

This year's final will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Cabello will take to the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season gets underway.

The final will take place between England's Liverpool FC and Spanish champions Real Madrid in Paris.

Liverpool have been European champions six times - more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern Munich, with AC Milan and Real Madrid the only clubs to have won more.

Madrid have reached the European Cup final for the 17th time this season, six more than any other club. They have won their last seven finals in this competition and, of course, their total of 13 titles is unsurpassed. (ANI)

