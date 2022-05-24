Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to move a step closer to the finals when they meet each other in the IPL 2022 Eliminator. The clash will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on May 25, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the LSG vs RCB betting odds along with the win probability. IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Both the teams head into the game in decent form, having won three of their last five games during the league stage. The teams boast a number of superstars in their team who will be hoping to guide their team into the next round. RCB won the first meeting between the sides but it is expected to be a close encounter.

LSG vs RCB Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Lucknow Super Giants are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of LSG to come away with maximum points from the encounter. LSG have the odds of 1.80 in their favour while RCB are a 2.00 underdog.

LSG vs RCB Win Predictions

LSG vs RCB (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Lucknow Super Giants are tipped to come away with a win from the LSG have a 52% chance of winning the encounter compared to RCB's 48%. Both teams are equally matched in terms of quality.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

