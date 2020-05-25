Sports News | UK Government Gives Premier League Clubs Clearance to Start Contact Training

London [UK], May 25 (ANI): The UK government has given the Premier League clubs clearance for resuming contact and competitive training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the organisers are looking to restart the suspended season in June.

The government has now released phase two of its guidelines for athletes and elite sportsmen, Goal.com reported.

"Stage Two training can be described as the resumption of close-contact interaction within the two-metre social-distancing boundary training where pairs, small groups and/or teams will be able to interact in much closer contact [e.g. close quarters coaching, combat sports sparring, teams sports tackling, technical equipment sharing, etc," the guidance reads.

"The progression of training into Stage Two is vital to prepare fully for the return of competitive sporting fixtures in many sports. Close-contact training develops the sport-specific fitness which is an essential element for player safety and a reduced risk of injury during competition," it added.

All Premier League clubs returned to training last week and all the teams were asked to follow the social distancing guidelines.

"This new guidance marks the latest phase of a carefully phased return to training process for elite athletes, designed to limit the risk of injury and protect the health and safety of all involved," Goal.com quoted UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston as saying.

"We are absolutely clear that individual sports must review whether they have the appropriate carefully controlled medical conditions in place before they can proceed, and secure the confidence of athletes, coaches and support staff," he added.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was at the top of the standings.

The side was 25 points clear of the second-placed team Manchester City.

Germany's Bundesliga has already become the first European football league to resume its suspended season.

Spain's La Liga has also gotten clearance from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resume its season from June 8. (ANI)

