Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Picture From ‘Days Without Mobile Phones’ Featuring Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra and VVS Laxman

Yuvraj Singh has always been the master of uncanny pictures and activities on social media. The former Indian all-rounder has been in some form on social media amid the lockdown and has on most occasions taken his fans by surprise with his pictures and captions. Recently, the 38-year-old took to his Instagram page to share another of his rare picture from his archives and left the fans with lots to ponder about. The picture, as Yuvraj called it was from ‘days without mobile phones.’ The left-handed batsman was referring to when the mobile phone hadn’t been invented or when it was too costly to be affordable in all households. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Being Called ‘Pie-Chucker’ by Kevin Pietersen in 2008, Says ‘Didn’t Feel Bad, I Actually’ Laughed.

In a throwback picture on his Instagram page, Yuvraj shared a glimpse of how people made phone calls to their loved ones during days when there were no mobile phones to carry. In the picture, Yuvraj can be seen standing Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman and all of them can be seen holding a telephone and making phone calls from the phone booth. Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed As Aspiring England Cricketer Expresses His Admiration for Former Indian All-Rounder (View Post).

“When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance,” Singh captioned the post. He also wrote that this picture was from days when there were no mobile phones to use. ‘#throwback to days without’ Yuvraj added to the caption with a mobile phone emoji. He also tagged Sehwag, Nehra and Laxman in the post.

The post left fans astonished and many wondered as to how difficult days were without mobile phones when people had to stand outside telephone booths to make a call. Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the post and asked Yuvraj if it “free call?” To this, the World Cup-winning all-rounder to replied to his state and former national teammate that the picture was from India’s tour of Sri Lanka. "Calling card Sri Lanka to India ! Hanji mata I've reached and Ashu probably saying Abey sun iv reached ab main match ke baad phone karunga! Chat bye," Yuvraj replied.

Meanwhile, with no sporting events currently happening, cricketers and sports personalities from across the world have been keeping themselves busy by staying active on social media and also by engaging with fans and followers through pictures and videos. Recently, Yuvraj initiated the “#KeepItUpcChallenge” urging sportsmen to promote the idea of staying indoors and not stepping out until the lockdown is lifted.