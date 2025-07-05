New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), India's first professional Kho Kho league, today announced the appointment of Dhiraj Parasher as its new Chief Executive Officer, a pivotal leadership move as the league prepares to welcome international players for the first time in its most ambitious edition yet, with Season 3 kicking off on November 29, according to a release from UKK.

With talent from around the globe set to participate for the first time, Parasher's appointment comes at a strategic inflection point. UKK is looking to scale operations, attract global audiences, and deepen fan engagement, building on its reputation as one of the fastest-growing non-cricket sports properties in the country.

Parasher brings over two decades of experience across sports, entertainment, consulting, and brand development. Known for his strategic acumen and innovative approach, he has held leadership roles at the Adani Group and Ernst & Young, and was instrumental in developing sports infrastructure and organising major events, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Furthermore, Parasher has worked closely with federations, state governments, and franchise-led models to build long-term sporting ecosystems, including a significant contribution to grassroots sport development with the Government of Jharkhand during his stint with E&Y.

Amit Burman, Promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho, welcomed the appointment, "Dhiraj's leadership aligns perfectly with our vision to take UKK to the next level. His strategic mindset and deep-rooted knowledge of grassroots sport will help us scale UKK's reach, especially among digitally savvy fans, while staying true to the cultural core of Kho Kho," as quoted from a release by UKK.

Building on this momentum, Parasher will lead UKK's next phase of growth, driving strategic expansion, operational excellence, and stakeholder alliances with a mandate to establish the league as a globally scalable yet culturally rooted sports property.

"Ultimate Kho Kho is the culmination of India's ambition to take a traditional sport to the global stage," said Dhiraj Parasher, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho.

"As India prepares to include indigenous games in global platforms like the Commonwealth and Olympic Games, my focus is on building UKK into a league of global relevance -- one powered by international participation, cutting-edge broadcasting, and next-gen community engagement. Season 3 is a strategic launchpad -- a step towards making Kho Kho a scalable and exportable sport for the world," he added.

A Delhi University alumnus, Parasher is also known for championing sport-for-change initiatives and building inclusive, purpose-driven sporting platforms. His appointment is expected to further UKK's ambitions of being not just a professional league, but a national movement that inspires pride and participation in India's sporting heritage. (ANI)

