Pune, Aug 23 (PTI) Solid performances from skipper Prajwal KH and Sachin Bhargo helped Telugu Yoddhas notch up a convincing win over Mumbai Khiladis in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho on Tuesday.

Leading from the front, Prajwal defended for three minutes and one second, while Bhargo recorded all-round show with 10 points in attack and three minutes and 47 seconds in the defence to hand Mumbai Khiladis their third successive defeat with a 55-43 score.

Rohan Shingade and Adarsh Mohite were other two best performers for the winning side as they contributed with 11 and eight points respectively.

Season's best defender Durvesh Salunke proved his mettle once again for Mumbai Khiladis with a sensational defence time of five minutes and 11 seconds, including two minutes of first innings.

Salunke also scored six points in attack, while Avik Singh was the other top performer for Mumbai Khiladis with his eight points.

With this win, Telugu Yoddhas went past Gujarat Giants to take the top spot on the points table with 12 points.

Gujarat Giants, however, have 10 points to their name from four games with a chance to regain the No. 1 position when they take on Chennai Quick Guns later tonight.

Telugu Yoddhas, who came into the match after a massive win over Rajasthan Warriors in their last game, started off aggressively and dismissed 10 opposition defenders within the first seven minutes of the match to take a 26-0 lead.

Bhargo led the charge for Telugu Yoddhas by scoring 10 which included four dismissals.

Switching positions, Avdhut Patel won two bonus points for Telugu Yoddhas in the defence by spending two minutes 46 seconds and later Arun Gunki ensured their team finish the first innings at 28-20 with his two-minute unbeaten stay.

In-form Salunke put his best to help Mumbai Khiladis fight back by not only securing four bonus points with a defence of three minutes and 11 seconds but also restricted Telugu Yoddhas to just 23 points.

However, with enough lead in their favour at 51-24, Prajwal, returning from an injury that forced him to miss the last game, ensured his side complete the win by spending more than three minutes on the field.

