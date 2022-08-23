English all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he started to hate cricket after he was unable to return home and stay beside his family following his father's demise two years ago due to cricket. The right-handed batsman opened up about the importance of mental health of the players and panic attacks for hectic cricket schedule. Stokes' father died at the age of 65 after suffering from brain cancer for quite a long time. The 2018 ICC ODI world Cup winner said that he was unable to see his father after his death as he left for playing in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. Ben Stokes to Decide on IPL 2023 Participation Based on England's International Cricket Calender, Suggests 40-over ODI Format

While talking about the importance of well-being of mental health of the cricketers, Ben Stokes told The Telegraph: "The last time I saw Dad was leaving New Zealand to go to the Indian Premier League- that was dictated by cricket. He wanted me to go, he really loved me playing for Rajasthan Royals and the people there. But it made me hate cricket, I thought it was the reason I didn’t see my dad before he died. I should have opened up about it sooner." He added: "I just thought ‘cricket, cricket, cricket’. It’s not a regret… but I’d do things differently… So I had a real thing with cricket at the time I took a break. I was really angry at the sport because it was dictating when I could see my dad.” Virat Kohli Opens up on Mental Health Struggle, Says 'Felt Alone at Times in a Room Full of People'

The England all-rounder has recently retired from One-day cricket due to a lot of stress which he was suffering lately. He also took a break from the sports during the summer in 2021 to take care of his mental health which he believed was not in good state. Nowadays, cricketers are opening up on the necessity of mental well-beings of the players as they are suffering even from panic attacks. Recently, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli also stressed that he has felt alone in a room full of people and suffered from mental attacks sometimes. Meanwhile, England Test captain Stokes is very categorical that his participation in the 2023 IPL will depend on the national team's calendar. For the 31-year-old, who has scored 5320 runs and taken close to 200 wickets (185) in 84 Tests, IPL is an "amazing tournament" but he will only play if his jam-packed schedule allows him to.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).