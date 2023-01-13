Tokyo, Jan 13 (AP) Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is giving up his four bantamweight belts and plans to fight as a super bantamweight.

The undefeated Inoue holds the title belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBA. He made the announcement at a news conference in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.

Also Read | ICC U19 T20 World Cup 2023: Indian Women's Team Has Capability to Standout, Says Batting Icon Sachin Tendulkar.

“The real battle starts from here,” Japan's Kyodo news agency quoted Inoue as saying. “I am very excited.”

Inoue, who turns 30 in April, has also won championships fighting at lighter weights. (AP)

Also Read | India vs Spain, Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How to Watch IND vs ESP FIH WC Match Online on FanCode and TV Channels?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)