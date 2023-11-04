Burnley (England), Nov 4 (AP) Burnley became the first team in Premier League history to lose its opening six home games of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace ahead in the 22nd minute and Tyrick Mitchell's second Palace goal sealed it in second-half stoppage time as Burnley slumped to a club-record eighth consecutive top-flight home defeat — a run that dates back to the final two fixtures of the 2021-22 campaign in which the team was relegated.

Burnley dominated possession and had 16 shots to Palace's four, but it was the visiting fans singing loudly at the final whistle as Palace recovered from back-to-back defeats to move into the top half of the table.

It was 19th-place Burnley's ninth defeat overall in 11 games. (AP)

