Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Reaffirming his commitment to fostering sports culture in the state and promoting athletes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday announced to soon honour all the medallists and participants of Commonwealth Games 2022 in a grand ceremony in the state.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex in Prayagraj, Yogi Adityanath announced, "As Uttar Pradesh was the only state to honour medallists and participants of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, it will continue to promote and encourage athletes in a similar manner. The government will soon also honour those who made the country proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in a grand ceremony."

Extending his best wishes to the sportspersons present on the occasion, the CM said that the state of Uttar Pradesh is committed to fulfilling PM Modi's vision of turning the country into a 'sporting powerhouse'. "Sports that once remained neglected like all other fields is scaling new heights under PM Modi and the state of Uttar Pradesh has adopted a similar approach by promoting athletes through developing sports facilities across the state including the villages," he said.

Emphasising that Sports is a key medium of proving the country's excellence internationally, Yogi said that the talented youth of the state was deprived of appropriate facilities for a long, however, in the last 5.5 years dedicated efforts have been made to develop a conducive environment for the sportspersons.

Highlighting the specialities of Prayagraj, the CM said that the holy city has been famous as the Sangam city in the Sanatan Tradition as well as the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the University of Allahabad have been two institutions of utmost importance in their respective fields in entire north India.

First Gurukul was established by Maharishi Bhardwaj in Prayagraj itself and due to his blessings, the students of the University of Allahabad have proved their mettle in all the competitions examinations. "Today, Prayagraj is also on its way to attaining excellence and glory in the field of sports," he said, adding, "The sports complex named after legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is playing a significant role in promoting sportspersons and sports culture in Prayagraj."

He went on to say that the state government has continued to provide all the support to the sports complex and has dedicated a sum of Rs 100 crores to Prayagraj under Smart City Mission to further foster sports activities.

"Rs 60 crores will be spent on improving the facilities in the Amitabh Bachchan Sports complex itself," Yogi informed while adding. "Rs 10.16 crores for government and government-aided schools as well as Rs 10.86 crores in the University of Allahabad, over Rs 7 crore for developing sports facilities in Chandrashekhar Azad Park, for open gyms and more such facilities, Rs 4.25 crores and Rs 2.80 crores for developing sports facilities for children at about 60 places. Moreover, Rs 2 crores will be spent on promoting sailing under the Smart City mission."

"Today, stadiums, mini stadiums are being built in villages and cities. Playgrounds and open gyms are being developed in every village. The diet of children associated with sports was very less in hostels, which has been increased as well as the various incentives have been increased," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Sports Department that necessary provisions should be made to encourage private sports academies.

Praising the sports department, coaches and managers for transforming the sports sector in UP, the Chief Minister also appreciated the role of private sports academies in the development of sports culture in the state. He said that apart from the efforts made by the government, many private academies are also doing good work at their level, and should be given all necessary encouragement.

Addressing the sportspersons, Yogi said, "Concentration and dedication like 'Eklavya' and 'Team Work' are two very important things to attain success. Whether it is family or nation building, teamwork is extremely necessary."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Nand Gopal Nandi, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, among other dignitaries remained present on the occasion. (ANI)

