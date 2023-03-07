Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) UP Warriorz opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Warriorz brought in pacer Shabnim Ismail at the expense of Grace Harris, who smashed a match winning 59 off 26 balls in the team's opening game.

Delhi named an unchanged team.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

