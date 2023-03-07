Dubai, March 7: India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, England batter Harry Brook and West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie on Tuesday made it to the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for February 2023. Jadeja is on the shortlist for the first time after inspiring a dominant start to the series for India in their World Test Championship battle against Australia. Brook continues to thrive in Test cricket, and yet more explosive scoring during England's series in New Zealand last month earns him another nomination for the award, following his win back in December. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Other Indian Cricket Team Members Enjoy Holi in Team Bus Ahead of the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

The final name in line for the ICC Men's Player of the Month crown, West Indies' spinner Motie returned staggering figures in a record-breaking bowling display during their away Test series in Zimbabwe. February saw the top two sides in the ICC World Test Championship standings go head-to-head in the long-awaited series in India, and number one ranked all-rounder Jadeja was quick to showcase his ability as the home team took a 2-0 series lead.

Jadeja utilised favourable conditions to take 17 Australian wickets during the month, including an excellent seven for 42 in the second Test in Delhi. Equally impressive with the bat, his innings of 70 in the first Test set the tone for India's early success as they aim to qualify for the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June. Jadeja's performances saw him win the Player of the Match award in both games.

Despite having only made his Test debut in September last year, English batter Brook is already emerging as England's newest danger man in the format, and after winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month award back in December, he's showing no signs of slowing down. February saw him produce another explosive display in New Zealand. His 329 runs across two Tests included a stunning 186 in the second Test at Wellington, an innings which featured 24 fours and five sixes, highlighting the threat he holds in England's resurgent Test team. Ravi Ashwin Changes Title of His YouTube Video 'How to Bat Against Spin in India' After India's Defeat Against Australia in 3rd Test at Indore.

With only one previous Test to his name before February began, left-arm spinner Motie excelled as the West Indies clinched a 1-0 series victory in Zimbabwe last month. Taking 19 wickets throughout the two-Test series, Motie registered landmark figures of 13-99 in their triumphant second Test in Bulawayo - the best match haul by a West Indies spinner in Test history. The figures were enough to earn him the Player of the Series tag, and his first nomination for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, where he has the potential to be the first-ever West Indian winner.

