Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): UP Yoddhas unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 in a jersey reveal event in Lucknow on Thursday.

The Yoddhas reiterated their philosophy, which is to harness talent, promote youth, and develop teams with a vision for sustainable excellence. This is attested by the appointments of Sumit Sangwan as captain and Ashu Singh as vice-captain, two players who have been with the franchise since Season 7.

Head coach Jasveer Singh said, as quoted from a press release by the franchise, "We have built a squad that balances experience with exciting new talent. The focus has been on giving our young players the confidence to play with freedom, while the senior members provide guidance and stability. We are preparing well and are confident of a strong season ahead."

Newly appointed captain and star defender Sumit Sangwan added, "It is an honour to lead UP Yoddhas in Season 12. The team has shown immense faith in me, and I want to repay that by delivering strong performances on the mat. We have a tight-knit group, and with the support of our fans, we are determined to make this season memorable.

Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports, said, "Our philosophy has always been about consistency and positive energy in the team environment. We believe in providing opportunities to young talent and building squads with a long-term vision. As UP Yoddhas step into the new season, we will continue to carry that positive mindset and our unwavering commitment forward."

The Yoddhas have retained 13 players from last season, keeping the core group intact while adding exciting signings from the auction to strengthen their squad in key positions. Ashu Singh will be Sumit's trusted lieutenant and his deputy, with the duo expected to fortify their setup on the mat throughout the coming campaign.

Six players have also been promoted from Yuva Yoddhas, the franchise's developmental side that trains at the UP Yoddhas Academy, which is a state-of-the-art facility designed to roll out world-class training. The academy continues to groom elite athletes while training and promoting budding kabaddi talent from across Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the franchise's long-term vision for the sport.

UP Yoddhas play their season opener against the Telugu Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on August 30, Saturday. (ANI)

