London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja claimed a remarkable achievement on Monday, becoming the Australian opener with the highest batting average, and overall with the second-highest average as an opener.

Khawaja did so in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval during the Ashes 2023.

Also Read | Davis Cup 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal Spearhead India's Challenge in Group II Tie Against Morocco.

Khawaja gave a solid performance for Australia in the match. In the first innings, he scored 47 runs in 157 balls, consisting of seven fours. In the second innings during a run chase of 384 runs, he scored a firm 72 in 145 balls, consisting of eight boundaries.

Khawaja has opened in 44 Test matches for Australia. In these, he has scored 2,363 runs at an average of 60.58 in 45 innings. He has scored seven centuries and 12 fifties as an opener, with the best score of 195*.

Also Read | Ashes 2023 5th Test: Laws of Cricket Explain Why Ben Stokes' Catch of Steve Smith Was Deemed Not Out.

He has the second-highest average among Test openers who have batted at least 20 innings at the top. The first position is occupied by England's Herbery Sutcliffe, who has scored 4,522 runs in 83 innings as an opener at an average of 61.10, with 16 centuries and 23 fifties.

In his Test career, Khawaja has scored 5,004 runs at an average of 47.20. He has scored 15 centuries and 24 fifties, with the best score of 195*.

Khawaja had a memorable Ashes 2023 with the bat, which saw him overcome his inconsistent form in English conditions.

He has finished as the highest run-scorer with 496 runs at an average of 49.60 in 10 innings, with one century and three fifties. His best score is 141, his maiden century in England.

Coming to the match, Australia started the final day of the match at 135/0, with Usman Khawaja (69*) and David Warner (58*) unbeaten during a run-chase of 384 runs.

In their second innings, England was all out for 395 runs, setting Australia 384 to win as they had a 12-run lead over England in the first inning.

Zak Crawley (73 in 76 balls, with nine fours) and Ben Duckett (42 in 55 balls), Ben Stokes (42 in 67 balls, with three fours and a six), Joe Root (91 off 106 balls with 11 fours and a six) and Jonny Bairstow (78 in 103 balls, with 11 fours) played highly impactful knocks for England.

Mitchell Starc (4/100) and Todd Murphy (4/110) were the top bowlers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 295 runs and they had a 12-run lead. They lost wickets at regular intervals. At the top of the order, Steve Smith (71 in 123 balls, with six fours) and Usman Khawaja (47 in 157 balls with seven fours) delivered key contributions which kept Australia's innings together.

Down the order, skipper Pat Cummins (36) and an aggressive Todd Murphy (34 in 39 balls with two fours and three sixes) helped the Aussies gain the lead, putting on a 49-run stand. Smith and Cummins had also put on a 54-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Chris Woakes (3/61) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, while Root, Wood and Broad took two wickets each. James Anderson got one wicket.

In their first innings, England was bundled out for 283 runs after being put to bat first by Australia. Harry Brook (85 in 91 balls with 11 fours and two sixes) top-scored for England and had a 111-run stand with Moeen Ali (34 in 37 balls with three fours and two sixes) after England slipped to 73/3. Later a 49-run stand for the eighth wicket between Mark Wood (28) and Chris Woakes (36) helped England reach a decent first-innings score.

Mitchell Starc (4/82) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy took two wickets each while skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh got a wicket each.

Australia is leading the five-match series 2-1. Though Australia has regained the Ashes urn, England can still go out of this home series respectfully after a 2-2 draw. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)