Ahmedabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Rising star Yashaswini Ghorpade pulled off a massive upset, becoming the first paddler to beat China's Fan Siqi this UTT season in U Mumba TT's 9-6 win over Stanley's Chennai Lions here on Saturday.

Earlier, Jeet Chandra upset World No. 34 Ricardo Walther of Germany as Jaipur Patriots recorded a dominant 11-4 win over Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

U Mumba's Lilian Bardet continued his fine form with a 2-1 win over Kirill Gerassimenko, setting his team on their way.

Then came the moment of the night as 20-year-old Yashaswini faced the unbeaten Fan and stunned the Chinese ace with a fearless performance.

After dominating the opening game 11-5, Yashaswini fell behind 2-7 and then 8-10 in the third.

Battling back, she reeled off three straight points to take the game 11-10 on Golden Point and hand Fan her first defeat of the season.

The momentum continued with Akash Pal and Bernadette Szocs combining for a 2-1 mixed doubles win, though Payas Jain swept Akash 3-0 in the next rubber to bring Stanley's Chennai Lions level on the night.

Szocs, however, delivered a flawless 3-0 win over Poymantee Baisya to secure the tie for U Mumba, who moved to second in the table.

Earlier, Indian paddler Jeet Chandra led from the front as Jaipur Patriots beat Ahmedabad SG Pipers in a dominant 11-4 victory, climbing to the top of the table.

Jeet stunned World Championships' silver medalist Walther 2-1 in singles, sealing one of his biggest wins yet.

Jaipur started strongly as Kanak Jha overcame a gritty debut from Divyansh Srivastava, while Britt Eerland swept Giorgia Piccolin 3-0.

Ahmedabad hit back through Walther and Ayhika Mukherjee in the mixed doubles, but Jaipur stayed in control, with Sreeja Akula wrapping up the tie with a 2-1 comeback win over Ayhika.

