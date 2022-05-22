Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana on Day 5 of the 12th HI Junior Men National Championship 2022 in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In the first match of the day in Pool A, Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana 11-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (8', 10', 50'), a brace each from Arun Sahani (15', 17') and Amir Ali (38', 39'), along with a goal each from Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (27'), Siddhant Singh (47'), Ankit Kumar Prajapati (49') and Mohammad Haris (55').

In Pool B, Chandigarh ran out 10-2 winners over Bengal. Gurkirat Singh (7', 31'), Raman (26', 49') and Surinder Singh (40', 45') scored a brace each for Chandigarh, while Amritpal Singh (1'), Kawal Nain Singh (19'), Paramvir Singh (32') and Rohit (42') added one goal each. Ravindra Nath Thakur (27') and Santanu Naskar (50') scored one goal each for Bengal.

In Pool C, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu defeated Le Puducherry 6-1 thanks to goals from Panchal Prikshit (42', 54'), Qadir Abdul (23'), Manjeet (25'), Roshan (37') and Kumar Sanjeev (48'). Kabilan (5') got on the scoresheet for Le Puducherry.

In Pool H, Karnataka registered a comprehensive 22-1 victory over Gujarat. Vishwas G (11', 19', 32', 35', 46', 50'. 55') scored 7 goals and Rahul CJ (2', 8', 29', 33') found the back of the net four times. Meanwhile, Desh Poovaiah AA (5', 30'), Majji Ganesh (9', 23') and Vikas V (23', 50') scored a brace each. Bipin BR (18'), Vachan HA (45'), Varun Kumar Al (51') and Vrushab R (60') scored one goal each for Karnataka. Vikas Yadav (22') scored the only goal for Gujarat.

Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand defeated Gujarat 11-1 in Pool H. Vishal Kumar (2', 17', 19', 31') led the charge with four goals, while Captain Rohit Singh Chauhan (18', 60'), Rupin Yadav (13'), Suraj Gupta (26'), Rupesh (45'), Raj Thapliyal (47') and Deepak Singh Fartyal (52') also contributed the goal tally. Vikas Yadav (29') pulled one goal back for Gujarat.

In Pool F, Punjab recorded a 3-1 victory over Maharashtra. Rajinder Singh (14', 38') scored a brace, while Bharat Thakur (55') added a third goal for Punjab. Captain Aditya Lalage (35') scored for Maharashtra. (ANI)

