Wanze (Belgium), May 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Vani Kapoor finished T-41st as she rounded off the week at the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour with a 71.

The 28-year-old Delhi golfer shot rounds of 75-70-71 as she tries to find her feet on the LET once again.

The other two Indians in the field this week Amandeep Drall (79-70) and Ridhima Dilawari (74-78) had missed the cut earlier.

Next week the action shifts to the Ladies Italian Open, where there will be a big Indian contingent.

Tvesa Malik will return to action after a break, while Vani, Amandeep and Ridhima will be joined by Neha Tripathi and Gaurika Bishnoi is among the reserves.

Swede Linn Grant won her second LET title in five starts in 2022 after firing a final round of 5-under 67 on the last day.

The 22-year-old, who won the Joburg Ladies Open in March, recorded rounds of 66, 68 and 67 to hold off England's Cara Gainer at Naxhelet Golf Club.

Grant maintained her lead on the front nine with birdies on three and nine, before she went toe to toe with Gainer on the back nine. Birdies on 10 and 12, as well as a crucial eagle on the 14th put the Swede back in pole position, and a dropped shot on 16 put the duo level before Grant made a par on the last to win her second title with a total of 15-under-par.

It was an exceptional day for Gainer who fired a stunning 8-under 64, which was the joint-best round of the week, to finish in second place.

Maja Stark, who leads the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, also shot a round of 8-under 64 on the final day to secure a T3 finish alongside Switzerland's Morgane Metraux.

Metraux followed up her second round of 7-under 65 with a round of 5-under 67 on day three to finish level with Stark in third place.

