Robert Lewandowski has said that 'the time will come soon' when he is able to provide an update on his future. The Bayern Munich striker has made public earlier his wishes against renewing a contract at the Allianz Arena and has drawn strong interest from Barcelona, who are reportedly close to signing him. Sharing an update on his future to Sky Germany, he said, ""I think the time will come soon to give more information about it. I'll be able to say more about it soon."Sadio Mane Transfer News: Liverpool Ace Reportedly Decides To Leave Club

"It depends on several factors. I think my situation is clear and there's no point in talking about it. It's hard to say if I will still play for Bayern next season," he added, in another conversation with Eleven Sports.

Although the striker is keen on leaving Bayern Munich, it is unlikely that the club would let him go this season without a hefty transfer fee. A hefty transfer fee is something that Barcelona, who are under financial pressure cannot afford at the moment and hence, it might become difficult for the Catalan giants to sign him at the end of the season. Lewandowski's current Barcelona contract runs out at the end of next season and it remains to be seen where he ends up this summer.

