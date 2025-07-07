Batumi (Georgia), Jul 7 (PTI) India's best bet, Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal defeated Lela Shohradeva of Turkmenistan in the return game of the first round to progress to the round of 64 of FIDE World Women's Chess Cup here on Monday.

Vantika had earlier drawn her first game against Shohradeva on Sunday.

As was expected, Padmini Rout and P V Nandhidhaa also made it to the round of 64 by winning their respective games against Zhang Lilin of China and Ortiz Verdezoto Anahi of Ecuador respectively.

However, from the Indian perspective the day belonged to K Priyanka who overcame a one point deficit over Zsoka Gall of Hungary to tie the match in the tiebreak game.

The other Indian in fray, Kiran Manisha Mohanty was the first Indian to bow out of the competition as she drew with Yuxin Song of China, giving her a 1-5-0.5-victory following a first-round loss.

Much was expected of Vantika and she did not disappoint in the return game where she had white pieces.

The Noida-based player was in her elements and despite early exchange of queens in the Queen's gambit, she declined the opening and kept her hopes in top gear. As things unfolded Shohradeva simply ended up blundering and the game was over in just 27 moves.

Priyanka faced the French defense for almost 300 rated above opponent in Zsoka Gaal of Hungary. She didn't fear and outclassed her opponent in a win on demand situation.

The middle game was vital where Priyanka got some initiative, a timely queen exchange led her to a better endgame that she converted effortlessly.

For Padmini Rout and Nandhidhaa it was a usual day in the office as the duo climbed up the charts to be the best 64 in this World Cup.

As many as four Indians, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh are directly granted an entry in to the second round by virtue of their ratings and now they join the round of 64 post the tiebreaker day.

The total prize pool of the event is USD 691250 and the bigger stake is to qualify for the Candidates.

Top results after round 1 before tiebreak: Carissa Yip (USA) beat Hannah Wilson (BAR) 2-0; Evi Yuliana (INA) lost to Stavroula Tsolakidou (GRE) 0.5-1.5; Bella Khotenashvili (GEO) beat Caxita Esperanca (ANG) 2-0; Ning Isabelle Yixuan (NZL) lost to Valentina Gunina (FID) 0.5-1.5; Anna Ushenina (UKR) beat Jesse February (RSA) 1.5-0.5; Ruelle Canino (PHI) lost to Anna Shukhman (FID) 0-2; Yuxin Song (CHN) beat Kiran Manisha Mohanty (IND) 1.5-0.5; Tania Miranda Rodriguez (MEX) lost to Kulon Klaudia (POL); Azhar Puteri Munajjah Az-Zahraa (MAS) lost to Antoaneta Stefanova (BUL) 0-2; Zsoka Gaal (HUN) drew with K Priyanka (IND) 1-1, goes to tiebreak; Lala Shohradova (TKM) lost to Vantika Agrawal (IND) 0.5-1.5; Padmini Rout (IND) beat Zhang Lanlin (CHN) 2-0; Ortiz Verdezoto Anahi (ECU) lost to P V Nandhidhaa (IND) 0-2.

