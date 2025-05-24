Nagpur, May 24 (PTI) The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Saturday announced six teams to take part in the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League here from June 5-15.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will feature six teams in the men's competition and three in the women's event.

Also Read | Ben Cutting Reveals Receiving Requests From Fans to Make Himself Available As Replacement Player to Play Against RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs, Says ‘I Receive 150 Texts Every Day’.

The six teams in the men's league are named Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigers, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, Nagpur Heroz and Pagariya Strikers.

The women's competition, which will be held simultaneously, will have three teams in Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigresses and Nagpur Titans in fray.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UWCL Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

At an event organised by the VCA here on Saturday, the six franchises were each allotted a 16-member squad and a list of support staff.

“Each squad was pre-selected by VCA's senior selection committee, ensuring good balance in the line-up to boost keen competition,” VCA said in a release.

“The process of allotment of the teams involved drawing of lots. First, a draw of lots was conducted to determine the sequence (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) in which the franchises get to pick the squads.

“It was followed by another draw of lots as each franchise picked a ‘bail' from the box which had the name of the team (A, B, C, D, E, F). The corresponding team lists prepared by the VCA selectors were then allotted to the franchises,” it added.

Arivaa Sports Private Limited, which managed the Bengal Pro T20 League, has been given the rights to manage Vidarbha Pro T20 League as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)