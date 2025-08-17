Copenhagen [Denmark], August 17 (ANI): Veer Ahlawat produced a gritty second-round effort at the Danish Golf Championship to squeeze past the cut line and secure weekend action on the DP World Tour.

Playing at the Furesø Golf Klub, Ahlawat (73-68) finished at 1-under and was Tied-45th after 36 holes, as per a release from the Danish Golf Championship.

Meanwhile, Shubhankar Sharma's struggles stretched further as rounds of 71-71 left him just one stroke outside the cut, which was set at 1-under.

Ahlawat, who began the day needing a low score after his opening 2-over 73, appeared in danger of slipping out early when he double-bogeyed the Par-4 13th, his fourth hole of the round. But the Indian bounced back impressively with five birdies in a span of six holes, starting from the 16th.

Consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th steadied his momentum, and three straight birdies on the front nine pushed him inside the cut mark. A bogey on the Par-3 fifth again raised doubts, but a crucial birdie on the Par-4 eighth sealed his passage into the weekend.

For Sharma, however, even-par scores on both days proved insufficient, continuing his lean patch since March.

At the top of the leaderboard, Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard delighted home fans with a blistering 7-under 64. That took him to 12-under overall (66-64) and into a two-shot lead at the halfway stage. The 24-year-old began on the back nine, carding his first birdie on the 16th and following it up with an eagle on the 18th. He then lit up the front nine with five birdies in six holes before a lone bogey on the eighth slightly trimmed his tally.

England's Marco Penge, the overnight leader with a 64, stayed in contention after a 68 that included six birdies and three bogeys, placing him at 10-under and in second position.

With two rounds remaining, Højgaard has positioned himself perfectly to chase another DP World Tour victory, while Ahlawat will aim to climb the leaderboard over the weekend. (ANI)

