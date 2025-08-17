Is Cristiano Ronaldo coming to India during the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26? This might just be the question in the minds of every Indian football fan after Al-Nassr and FC Goa find themselves in the same group in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. The Saudi Pro League giants were clubbed with FC Goa, Tajikistan club FC Istiklol and Iraq club Al-Zawra'a in the draw results for the group stage on August 15. It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo has a legion of followers all across India and the very prospect of the Portugal National Football Team star visiting the country for a match against FC Goa is, in itself, pretty exciting. Here, we will take a look at what we know so far about Cristiano Ronaldo potentially coming to India for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage Draw: FC Goa Drawn With Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Group D, Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group C.

FC Goa made it to the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group stage after pulling off a sensational 2-1 win over the Oman club Al-Seeb. Cristiano Ronaldo and his men will be in action in the second-tier Asian football competition after they finished third on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table, behind winners Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in India in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26? Check Details As FC Goa Drawn Alongside Al-Nassr in ACL Two Group Stage.

Al-Nassr Drawn With FC Goa

Another chapter begins 📖 AlNassr’s group in the AFC Champions League Two: 🇮🇶 Al Zawraa 🇹🇯 FC Istiklol 🇮🇳 FC Goa Good Luck to our Nassr! 💛 pic.twitter.com/N4wslAvzIn — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 15, 2025

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Coming to India for AFC Champions League Two 2025-26?

Many in India would dearly hope to see Cristiano Ronaldo live in action in the country and it is undoubtedly going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fans. Unfortunately, there remains uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to India to FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. As per several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's contract allows him to skip away matches in AFC competitions and hence, it is not certain that fans will get to witness the 40-year-old in action in India. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has played in three out of six away matches in the AFC Champions League last year adds to the uncertainty of his visit to India to face FC Goa. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged to Long-Time Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Post).

However, as uncertainty hovers around Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to India, the chances of FC Goa players going up against him at Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh is very high. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League last season, will look to make an impact this time around as well as Al-Nassr eye silverware under new head coach Jorge Jesus.

