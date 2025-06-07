Sports News | Venezuela Defeat Bolivia 2-0 to Close in on World Cup Intercontinental Playoff Spot

Venezuela beat Bolivia 2-0 to extend its advantage in seventh place in South American World Cup qualifying and a potential spot in an intercontinental playoff for next year's tournament in North America.

Jun 07, 2025
Venezuela Defeat Bolivia 2-0 to Close in on World Cup Intercontinental Playoff Spot
    Caracas (Venezuela), Jun 7 (AP) Venezuela beat Bolivia 2-0 to extend its advantage in seventh place in South American World Cup qualifying and a potential spot in an intercontinental playoff for next year's tournament in North America.

    Bolivian Héctor Cuellar scored an own goal in the fifth minute on Friday after a simple pass to goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra ended in the back of the net.

    The hosts added a second in the 30th minute with striker Salomón Rondón, Venezuela's all-time top goal scorer with 47 goals, after he chested down a cross from Nahuel Ferraresi and scored with his left foot.

    Bolivia, which now trails Venezuela by four points with only three rounds to play, never threatened goalkeeper Rafael Romo at the Monumental Stadium in the eastern city of Maturin, Venezuela.

    "It was a very important win for us. But we haven't won anything yet," said Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia.

    "We have to keep winning, we are going for our dream. It will be another final on Tuesday."

    Venezuela has not lost at home in the current edition of South American qualifying. So far, it has four wins and four draws. Only Argentina is also unbeaten at home.

    Also on Friday, Colombia drew Peru 0-0 at home and failed to overtake Brazil in the standings. It was Colombia's fifth consecutive match without a win.

    The hosts at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla missed suspended striker Luis Díaz, who scored six goals in World Cup qualifying. Jhon Córdoba and Rafael Santos Borré were also out due to injury.

    World Cup champion Argentina, which secured its 2026 berth in March, leads South American qualifying after 15 matches with 34 points. Ecuador and Paraguay are next with 24 points, but the Ecuadorians have better goal difference. Brazil is in fourth place with 22 points.

    Uruguay and Colombia, both with 21 points, are in fifth and sixth, respectively, separated by goal difference. Venezuela, the only South American team to have never competed in a World Cup, has 18 points.

    Bolivia, which still has a chance of moving into seventh place, has 14. Peru and Chile have 11 and 10 points respectively.

    Several teams could secure their World Cup spots in Tuesday's next set of matches. Ecuador will clinch its spot with a win at Peru and Brazil could also secure its berth with a win, provided Venezuela doesn't add points at Uruguay.

    Colombia will have to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in Buenos Aires to come close to its spot before the two final rounds in September. Bolivia will have to overcome Chile at home to keep its chances alive.

    All 10 South American nations play each other home and away. The top six countries qualify directly to the finals next year.

    The seventh-place South American team will go into the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026 in North America when six teams will vie for the remaining two spots in the main tournament. AP

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

