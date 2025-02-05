Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) Last season's runner-up Vidarbha on Wednesday retained their 17-member squad to face Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here from February 8.

The Akshay Wadkar-led side has been the most successful team in the 2024-25 season so far, winning as many as six matches in the group stage and drawing one to finish on top of Elite Group B.

Vidarbha, who are yet to lose a game in the premier domestic competition, will take on last year's semifinalists Tamil Nadu at their home ground here.

Squad: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey.

