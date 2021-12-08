Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Samit Gohel hammered a sizzling 135 as Tripura crushed Arunachal Pradesh by 201 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group match here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Tripura amassed 336 for 4 in 50 overs with Gohel, captain K B Pawan (64) and Rajat Dey (44 not out) adding substance to the total.

Also Read | Afghanistan Set To Take On Netherlands in Qatar for Three-Match ODIs in January 2022, Qatar to Host Matches.

Gohel, who smashed 10 fours and five sixes in his 128-ball innings, and Pawan added 133 runs for the third wicket in quick time to put Tripura on the road to a big total.

After their big stand, Dey and Manisankar Murasingh (34 not out, 11 balls, 2X4, 3X6) added 41 runs in just 15 deliveries to swell the total.

Also Read | Juventus vs Malmo, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Chasing 337 for a win, Arunachal were never in the hunt and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out for 126 in the 40th over.

Former Tamil Nadu spinner Rahil Shah did bulk of the damage, scalping four wickets conceding just 16 run in 10 overs while Ajoy Sarkar took 3 for 15.

In another match, captain Uday Kaul smashed an unbeaten 121 to help Mizoram romp to a seven-wicket win over Bihar.

Brief scores: Manipur 80 all out in 32.3 overs (Abu Nechim 3/10, Imliwati Lemtur 3/16, Rongsen Jonathan 2/4) lost to Nagaland 83 for 2 in 28.3 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 51 not out) by eight wickets. Nagaland: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

Bihar 222 for 8 in 50 overs (Sakibul Gani 114. Shasheem Rathour 43, Remruatdika Ralte 5/60) lost to Mizoram 223 for 3 in 47.4 overs (Uday Kaul 121 not out, Joseph Lalthankhuma 43 not out) by seven wickets. Mizoram: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Meghalaya 265 for 5 in 50 overs (Chirag Khurana 100, Larry Sangma 69, D Ravi Teja 25 not out, Sumit Singh 3/50) beat Sikkim 101 all out in 39 overs (Liyan Khan 26, Palzor Tamang 25, Dippu Sangma 3/13, Akash Choudhary 3/18) by 164 runs. Meghalaya: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

Tripura 336 for 4 in 50 overs (Samit Gohel 135 (128 balls, 10X4, 5X6), K B Pawan 64, Rajat Dey 44 not out) beat Arunachal Pradesh 126 all out in 39.2 overs (Nazeeb Saiyed 75 not out, Rahil Shah 4/16, Ajoy Sarkar 3/15) by 210 runs. Tripura: 4 points, Arunachal: 0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)