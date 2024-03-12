Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Mumbai City FC thrashed NorthEast United FC 4-1 to strengthen their position at the top of the Indian Super League table with 39 points here on Tuesday.

Vikram Partap Singh scored three goals to become only the sixth Indian in the ISL history to notch up a hat-trick. He also became the second youngest Indian to do so in the league after Kiyan Nassiri Giri's feat against East Bengal FC in January 2022.

This was the Islanders' fourth victory in their last six matches.

Vikram struck in the 3rd, 10th and 80th minute to ensure that the visitors were never in the match at any given time. Yoell van Nieff scored the fourth goal for the home side in first half added time.

For NorthEast United FC Jithin MS scored the consolation goal in the 79th minute.

The 22-year-old Vikram first hit the ball past NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh thanks to Dutch midfielder Yoell van Nieff.

Van Nieff caught the Highlanders by surprise with a swirling delivery inside the box, which was hammered in by Vikram.

Vikram then capitalised on a chance with an easy tap-in to double their lead.

Vikram rounded off his hat-trick with a shot that demonstrated his striking instincts to the core in the 80th minute. A dazzling Lallianzuala Chhangte barged into the NorthEast United FC box to square up an assist that was slotted into the goal by a buoyant Vikram.

