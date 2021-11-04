Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to his Twitter, "May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali."

Meanwhile, team India thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Former Indian batter turned politician Gautam Gambhir also wished 'immense happiness' to the people of the country.

"May this Diwali bring immense happiness to our country and we move forward on the path of prosperity! #HappyDiwali to one & all!" tweeted Gautam Gambhir.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, that is, November 4.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

