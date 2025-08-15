New Delhi [India], August 15: Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli took to social media, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. Taking to his Instagram, Virat posted an Instagram story, captioned, "Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honor the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind."Independence Day 2025 Google Doodle: Cricket and Chess Feature in Artwork As Search Engine Giant Celebrates India's 79th I-Day.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also posted, "Heartfelt congratulations to all countrymen on the 79th Independence Day. Let us all ensure our contribution to making India developed and self-reliant in this Amrit Kaal. #IndependenceDay2025."

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer posted a picture of him batting and crowd cheering for him, wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wZ2Q55TqaX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 15, 2025

Ex-Indian skipper and spin wizard Anil Kumble, who is the leading wicket-taker in India's international cricket history with 953 scalps in 401 matches, also posted that Independence Day is a day "to celebrate the freedom we earned and reflect on the responsibility it carries." "A day to celebrate the freedom we earned and reflect on the responsibility it carries. Grateful to those who paved the way. Wishing everyone a proud and peaceful Independence Day. #IndependenceDay," posted Kumble.

A day to celebrate the freedom we earned and reflect on the responsibility it carries. Grateful to those who paved the way. Wishing everyone a proud and peaceful Independence Day. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2025

Ex-Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his happiness at being the "son of this soil". "79 years of freedom, countless sacrifices, and one united heartbeat. Mera Bharat, meri shaan. Proud to be a son of this soil. Happy Independence Day! Bharat Mata ki Jai!," posted Shikhar.

79 years of freedom, countless sacrifices, and one united heartbeat. Mera Bharat, meri shaan. Proud to be a son of this soil. Happy Independence Day! Bharat Mata ki Jai! 🇮🇳 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2025

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. (ANI)

