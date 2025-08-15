On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Google unveiled a special Google Doodle celebrating the country's success stories in the past year via tile art. The Independence Day 2025 Google Doodle focused on four major fields - space, cricket, chess, and films - where India excelled in 2024, with artists and sports athletes bringing in international laurels. The tile artwork is all about showcasing national achievements, which has been beautifully highlighted by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave, who crafted the Google Doodle using a diverse array of styles and textures. Check out the Independence Day Google Doodle below. India at World Games 2025: Day 9 Full Schedule of Indian Athletes in Action on August 13 With Time in IST.

Google Celebrating India's 79th Independence Day

Independence Day Google Doodle (Photo Credits: @Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)