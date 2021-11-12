New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee wrestler Virender Singh on Friday met the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar as the latter promised to provide justice to the speech and hearing impaired grappler.

Notably, Virender Singh on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi demanding Haryana Chief Minister to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

Also Read | New Zealand’s Devon Conway Ruled Out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, India Tour Due to Broken Hand.

Rambir Singh, Virender's brother had alleged that in 2017, the Haryana government had announced a Rs 6 crore incentive for Virender, which his brother is yet to receive.

"I met the Chief Minister today, first he honoured me on getting the Padma Shri, and he said that a committee will be formed very soon for what is going wrong with you, and you will get justice, thank you very much Chief Minister, and to all the friends who supported me!" Virender Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Could Face Five-Grid Penalty at Brazilian GP 2021 As Team Mercedes Considering Engine Change.

He received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)