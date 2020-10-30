Liverpool [UK], October 30 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has undergone successful surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month, the club said on Friday.

"The Liverpool defender's planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully," the club said in a statement.

The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed.

"The defender will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds' medical department. No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman's return to action," the statement further read.

The former Celtic and Southampton player was pivotal in helping Liverpool end their 30-year wait to be crowned domestic champions again, scoring five goals as he played in all 38 league games last season. (ANI)

