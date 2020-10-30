KXIP vs RR Live Score Updates: Intending to go one step closer to Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Kings XI Punjab are taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The KL Rahul-led team, who had a dismal campaign in the first half of the season, made a terrific comeback and are on a five-match winning streak. They will qualify for the final without any drama after winning their remaining two games and must put their best foot forward. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will officially get knocked out of the playoff race after losing this game. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 50th Match Preview.

Punjab have put on an all-round show lately and will take the field as definite favourites. KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran have been in red-hot batting form while Chris Jordan and Mohammed Shami have been the standout performers with the ball. On the other hand, Royals are coming off an emphatic eight-wicket win against table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the last game and must back themselves to defeat Punjab as well. Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Rahul Tewatia starred for Rajasthan when these two sides locked horns earlier in the tournament and will not mind putting up another match-winning performance. However, a lot has changed since that meeting, making the Men in Pink underdogs in the upcoming game. Having said that, KL Rahul’s men can’t afford to be complacent.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar