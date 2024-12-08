Brisbane, Dec 8 (PTI) Georgia Voll (101) and Ellyse Perry (105) smashed scintillating centuries to propel Australia to a formidable 371 for 8 against India in the second women's ODI here on Sunday.

After electing to bat, Australia put on a commanding display with openers Phoebe Litchfield (60) and Voll forging a 130-run partnership to set the tone.

Voll then combined with Perry for a 92-run stand before Perry teamed up with Beth Mooney (56) in a 98-run alliance, leaving the Indian bowling attack in disarray.

Among the Indian bowlers, Saima Thakor (3/62) snapped three wickets, while Minnu Mani (2/71) took two wickets. Renuka Singh (1/78), Deepti Sharma (1/59), and Priya Mishra (1/88) picked one each.

India had lost the opening ODI by five wickets.

Brief Score:

Australia: 371 for 8 in 50 overs (Georgia Voll 101 and Ellyse Perry 105; Saima Thakor 3/62, Minnu Mani 2/71).

