India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team are engaged in an intense battle in the second IND vs AUS Test 2024 at the Adelaide Oval, a customary Pink-Ball Test, where the hosts are in complete command. Heading into the Pink-Ball Test, Australia looked divided, however, they have silenced all their critics with their performance in the past two days of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard, here. Despite being far behind in the Test, India will hope to showcase more fight and grit on Day 3 of the day-night encounter than surrender. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Travis Head’s Century Helps Australia Cricket Team Takes Control As India Top-Order Crumbles at Stumps on Day 2.

After gaining a slight advantage on Day 1, Australia took command of the Test on Day 2, with solid performances from batters and bowlers, especially Travis Head, Scott Boland, and skipper Pat Cummins. Head slammed an attacking 140 off 141, while Boland and Cummins snapped up two wickets apiece to rock India's batting order in their second innings as well. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy will resume batting on Day 3 looking to cook up a miracle and help India get back in the contest. Travis Head Opens Up On Confrontation With Mohammed Siraj After His Dismissal in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Says ‘I’ll Stand Up for Myself’ (Watch Video).

India National Cricket Team (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

Australia National Cricket Team (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

