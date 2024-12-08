India U19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: It is down to two teams in the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 as India U19 and Bangladesh U19 fight it out for glory. The two teams made it to the finals after winning their respective semi-finals. India U19 will be eyeing a record extending ninth title while Bangladesh U19 will be aiming for second title, interestingly they are the defending champions. Meanwhile, for IND U19 vs BAN U19 2024 U19 Asia Cup final live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Three Sixes, Scores 31 Runs in One Over During IND U-19 vs SL U-19 Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Match.

Both the semi-finals proved to be a low-scoring affair. India defeated Sri Lanka after being set 174 runs to win while Bangladesh outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets in a chase of paltry 117. Interestingly, both India and Bangladesh lost one group game each before making it to the semis. India lost to rivals Pakistan while Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka.

When is IND U19 vs BAN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 final will be played on Sunday, December 08. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the IND U19 vs BAN U19 final match and it starts at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Second Consecutive Half-Century in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024, Achieves Feat During IND U-19 vs SL U-19 Semifinal Match.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND U19 vs BAN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. The India vs Bangladesh ACC Men's Asia Cup 2024 final will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel with English commentary. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3 as well to watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 final live in Hindi commentary. For the IND U19 vs BAN U19 online viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND U19 vs BAN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final?

SonyLIV is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs BAN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match. The IND U19 vs BAN U19 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website will only be available at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).