Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) The hero of Bengal's last Ranji Trophy triumph 32 years back, Arun Lal, has seen it all -- the success and the failures when the team narrowly missed winning the third title in 2020 and 2022.

But the 67-year-old, who resigned as Bengal head coach ahead of the ongoing season because of the demanding role, feels the state has it in them to win the title at least a couple of times in the next five years.

"Bengal were singularly unlucky not to win (in 2020 and 2022). They had a good enough team in the last two years to win it both teams, maybe they would win it now -- third time lucky," Lal said in an interview with PTI on Tuesday.

"Bengal have been among the top-five teams in the last five years and they will be there for the next 10 years, because they have got the momentum, balance and belief and they are playing good cricket.

"Unfortunately, they have not won the Ranji Trophy but I see them winning it at least a couple of times in the next five years. This year, too, I believe Bengal are the favourites."

Thirty-two years after the memorable win that produced Bengal's cricket icon Sourav Ganguly, the state will play a Ranji final again at the Eden Gardens when they face Saurashtra in a repeat of the 2020 summit clash.

Then, Saurashtra has won on first-innings lead and Bengal will have revenge on their mind.

Last season, Bengal made a semi-final exit when the Arun Lal-coached side lost to eventual winners Madhya Pradesh.

This time around, Bengal made a huge statement, eliminating the same side at the last-four stage with a thumping 306-run victory.

"It's going right every year. We played the final in 2020 then we played the semis last year. Winning and losing -- the results sometimes hinge on several factors.

"You lose the crucial toss. The wicket is such that when they (opposition) bats, it's great and when you bat it starts to turn, a lot of things happen in cricket."

It was Arun Lal who sowed the seeds of success by making Bengal a good pace-bowling unit with the troika of Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed's excellence, along with talented India A batter Abhimanyu Easwaran's solidity, veteran Anustup Majumdar's maturity and youngster Sudip Gharami's coming-of-age form with the bat has made Bengal the team to beat this season.

Then, the chemistry between the veteran duo of coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla and skipper Manoj Tiwary, who is playing the dual role of captain and also handling the sports ministry in the Mamata Banerjee government, has worked for them.

Calling Bengal the best India bowling side at the moment, Lal said, "The youngsters have been doing really well. Look at Akash Deep, he has really improved as a bowler. We have the best bowling side in the country. It's not easy to score 300 runs against this Bengal side.

"Shahbaz is a champion, of course Mukesh, Ishan are the pick of the bowling. Bowling has been their major strength.

"Gharami has been terrific. He is going to be there for the next 10 years. He's probably going to be the next Anustup Majumdar. I'm very hopeful for the boy.

"He (Gharami) definitely has it in him. But it's very difficult to predict, he's scoring in every game. He's a real young player. I think he's destined for big things. He is also one of the top-five fielders in the country in any position," he said of Gharami.

Asked who from this side can be an India contender, Lal said: "Anybody, Abhimanyu, Shahbaz, Mukesh are already there (in the reckoning). This guy (Akash Deep) is not very far now, while Anustup, I would have loved him to play for India. But maybe it's a little late for him. He's an absolute hero, a legend for Bengal."

So what would be his winning mantra for Bengal?

"Just carry on doing what you are doing, play the game like you played the semi-finals. Everything is going well, your batting, bowling, fielding. Hats off to the support staff, they have done a fabulous job, the coach and the captain."

Going down memory lane, Lal, who top-scored with a 51 in the final against star-studded Delhi, Lal said, "We had a great time. There were nine India players in their side then.

"It was a terrific win for Bengal. We lost the toss, we could get them out for 278, to bowl that team out was a brilliant bowling performance. We took some spectacular catches. Everything just worked for us.

So, does he regret his decision to quit citing health issues?

"Of course, you miss out on the fun. Of course, you want to see your boys doing well. But at the moment let's not get into that.

"You got to give credit where it's due. Laxmi has done a fabulous job and so has Manoj as captain. They are doing a fabulous job, I just wish them well. I'm waiting to clap for them with the trophy," he signed off.

